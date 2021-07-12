Not pepperoni, it’s Planteroni: Little Caesars introduces plant-based alternative to pizza topping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not pepperoni, it’s plant-based Planteroni.

Little Caesars is rolling out a plant-based alternative to its most favorite pizza topping starting Monday in select markets.

Planteroni is a product developed by Field Roast. According to a news release, it’s the first pepperoni alternative “made with pea protein, not soy; it’s crafted with fresh spices including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika.”

“This is a huge moment for pizza-lovers,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, owner of Field Roast. “For the first time, they have access to a zesty, bold plant-based pepperoni made with pea protein that absolutely delivers on taste. … We’re excited to work with Little Caesars to deliver on that promise.”

Little Caesars is saying it’s the first national pizza chain to offer the pepperoni alternative in the United States. But just because the pepperoni is plant-based, it does not mean that the entire pizza is — just the Planteroni.

You can’t get Planteroni in Columbus just yet. The initial markets are Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Detroit and Portland, Oregon.