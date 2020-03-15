Not exactly gloating, stockpiling ‘preppers’ have a moment

A winter storm brought a quick halt to our early spring pattern, with heavy wet snow (and very large flakes, given the near-freezing temperatures aloft), mixed with sleet. Accumulations ranged from a light coating in the city to 1 to 2 in the suburbs and io elevated terrain, with up to 3 inches in west-central Ohio.

Sunshine will rapidly melt what's left of Saturday's snowfall, which brings our seasonal total to just 11.7 inches (normal for the winter is 27 inches).