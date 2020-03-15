Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident

Not exactly gloating, stockpiling ‘preppers’ have a moment

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — So-called preppers who have stockpiled food and supplies for years to prepare for a disaster are being swamped with questions during the coronavirus outbreak. Many are resisting saying “I told you so,” even if it’s in the back of their minds. What they hope is that they’ll finally be taken seriously and that more people will follow their lead. Ohio resident Paul Buescher says he’s not going to gloat when people are “out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers.” And Wisconsin resident Jim Cobb says he hopes more people now will understand why it’s best to be ready for any crisis.

