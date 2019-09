COLUMBUS (WCHM) — A northwest Columbus restaurant could be closed several weeks after catching fire Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Department Chief Steve Martin, the fire at Spud’s Bar and Grill on is still under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the call at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A post on Spud’s Facebook page said the restaurant “experienced extensive fire damage,” adding that it could be weeks before it reopens and will keep patrons updated on progress.