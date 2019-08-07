Northridge alum like the new elementary school sketches

HARTFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — After six tough election cycles, elementary school students using the restroom outside in a portable facility during the winter, and the voters finally passing a levy and bond issue, the Northridge School District has the plans on display at the Hartford Fair.

Northridge elementary classroom perspective rendering

“I think it looks great,” said Nancy Dye. “Finally, we got it.”

Dye went to the current elementary school when she was a little girl. She liked looking at the computer drawings and floor plans for the new school.

She wanted her friend Linda Coss to see the pictures too.

“It was new back then and I thought it was great,” said Coss. “There’s going to be more than one floor? That’ll be a good exercise for the kids.”

Northridge elementary dining rendering

Scott Ship is the school district’s superintendent.

“It’s just great to see peoples’ reactions as we’re moving forward,” said district superintendent Scott Schmidt.

He showed the plans Tuesday morning while having lunch at the local fair.

“Some of the key features on the outside is a bus drop-off and a parent drop-off over here,” said Schmidt, pointing to the drawings.

The school will be placed at the back of the property where the middle and high school sit. Schmidt expects the groundbreaking for the school to happen between now and November.

