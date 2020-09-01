Northeast Columbus post office property manager has history of code violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mount Vernon Post Office has been temporarily closed since June 12 because of a broken air conditioning unit.

It leaves people in that community worried and wondering when it will reopen.

A spokesperson with the post office said they are working with the landlord to fix the issue.

It is an issue Hortense Youbi, who works at Dominique Africa Hair Braiding, has made complaints about.

“We keep calling the manager to come and fix it, but they never come here,” said Youbi.

For months, three businesses at the Mount Vernon Plaza have been without air conditioning.

It has caused the post office on North 20th Street to temporarily close because of unsafe conditions for employees and customers.

“Very hot, we have to use some fans, because if you don’t use a fan, we will really be in trouble and some customers just have to leave because they can’t take the heat,” said Youbi.

She has to spend this summer working and braiding hair in that heat. Youbi has also called the landlord, James Fogler, to fix the issue.

“We just keep waiting and keep waiting,” said Youbi.

This is not the first time Fogler has kept his tenants waiting.

According to court documents, the City of Columbus has an active civil case against him and Shiloh Grove Limited Partnership for existing code violations.

A 311 complaint led to an inspection of one of the units at the Mount Vernon Towers, the property next to the plaza, which Fogler also manages. It found one tenant had no heat, no hot water, and was using electric ovens and space heaters as a heating source on Jan. 30 of this year.

On Feb. 8, 2020, a comprehensive inspection found all units had no hot water, and 47 units with no active or permanent heating source.

In addition to that inspection, there were two recent 311 complaints in July from residents in the Mount Vernon Towers, one specifying there was no working air conditioning unit.

It left Youbi frustrated as a tenant knowing she’s not the only person having issues.

“They don’t give us nothing, no information, they don’t,” she said.

NBC4 did receive a statement from the Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office regarding the air conditioning issue which reads:

“We understand the consequences when neighborhoods don’t have convenient access to a U.S. Post Office and, unfortunately, this is a troubling pattern from the U.S. Postal service on the eve of an election. The post office has claimed that they cannot operative due to lack of air conditioning. Columbus City Code does not require commercial buildings to have air conditioning. When this was brought to our attention, we reached out to the landlord for the Mt. Vernon location to request that the air conditioning be repaired expeditiously.” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein

NBC4 has reached out to James Fogler, but our calls have not been returned.