Northeast Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in northeast Columbus Thursday.

According to police, the female suspect walked into the PNC Bank on the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m.

The suspect demanded money from the teller, who complied with the suspect’s demand.

The suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall. She was dressed in a long purple skirt and black coat with a scarf wrapped around her face to conceal her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665.