North Market Mixed-Use project goes to Columbus City Council for final approval

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A deal to expand the North Market is being sent to Columbus City Council for final approval.

The North Market Mixed-Use Project, featuring a hotel, apartments, additional parking spaces, and more has been approved by the North Market Development Collaborative on June 24.

Now, final approval for the project is set to be made by City Council at its July 22 meeting.

“The North Market Mixed-Use Project will secure the preservation and expansion of the North Market, while also creating construction and permanent jobs for residents,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “The partnership between public and private entities also helps with the regions need for housing Columbus residents can afford, as well as hotel space for visitors, ensuring the site remains vital to the continued growth of the city.”

North Market Mixed-Use ground view concept

The expansion of the North Market is expected to include:

11,000+ SF of significant North Market expansion, connecting directly to the existing building. The existing building will retain all of the historic Market’s features, and the expansion will include 3,900 SF of new merchant space, 4,400 SF of public and event space, and 3,300 SF of flexible outdoor space for programming and activation.

150 premier residential units providing for the growing number of people who want to live in a dynamic, walkable urban core with direct access to one-of-a-kind amenities.

90,000 SF of prime, Class A, office space, designed to attract growing and creative businesses and employees.

200-room, independent, boutique hotel providing guests an elevated, authentic and immersive experience as well as progressive amenities seldom available outside gateway markets, complementing the growing sophistication of the Columbus hospitality marketplace.

Extensive bar and restaurant concepts, as well as new indoor and outdoor activated spaces including a creative, new rooftop experience, curated ground-floor retail, and state-of-the-art wellness facility.

The Project will establish a capital fund for future capital needs of the North Market and also create an inclusive living environment with both luxury options as well as housing Columbus residents can afford.

352 parking spaces in the new garage.

“The North Market is a vital resource to Central Ohio as it attracts visitors from across the state to our wonderful community,” said State Senator Stephanie Kunze. “It is a small business incubator that brings development and new business concepts to Columbus.”

Work is expected to begin in mid 2020 with an estimated completion in late 2022.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to generate approximately 1,200 new jobs and $78 million in annual income for these jobs, providing the city with an estimated $33 million in tax revenue over the next 15 years.