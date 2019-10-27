North market goes scary for Halloween event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The north market turned spooky ahead of Halloween this week.

Sunday, both kids and adults dressed in their best costumes for a Halloween Funday. Outside near the farmers market, little ghouls and goblins could decorate pumpkins, play games, listen to a DJ and pet a penguin visiting from the Columbus Zoo.

Inside the market, many vendors also dressed in costume and handed out candy to the early trick-or-treating crowd. Parents like Latosha Miller-Adams said they decided to check out the event after looking at this week’s forecast and their busy schedules.

“For Halloween it’s going to be raining and we work during the week,” Miller-Adams explained. “So I thought this would be something nice for the kids to let them have fun.”

The North Market outdoor farmers market officially ended Sunday, but you can find events and vendors there most Saturdays through December.

