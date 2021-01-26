North Columbus shooting sends one to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 8:30 p.m., Monday, officers were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on the report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The 21-year-old male victim told officers he was walking in the area of E. 5th Avenue and St. Clair Avenue when an unknown person shot at him multiple times before driving away.

The victim had a friend drive him to the hospital and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Jude at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.