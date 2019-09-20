1 killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of Moon Road just after 11pm Thursday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.

A dog was also found shot outside the apartment.

Dispatchers said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.