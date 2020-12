COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the north side of Columbus.

It happened early Friday afternoon on Estates Place, in the area of Ferris Road. According to police, one person was sent to Riverside Hospital con critical condition.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy working with a U.S. Marshals task force shot a person.

Columbus Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.