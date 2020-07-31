North Columbus shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 5am, Friday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Trailway Street on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital.

A third victim walked to a local firestation, before being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was released and police continue to investigate.