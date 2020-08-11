Woman dies after north Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in north Columbus that appears responsible for the death of a woman.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block Tamarack Blvd., according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire department says the blaze started in the kitchen and then spread to the ceiling and crawl space.

Firefighters say they found 58-year-old Belinda Garrett in the master bathroom of the home. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

Fire officials say her death appears to be smoke inhalation related.

Columbus Police homicide and Columbus Fire arson investigators running concurrent investigations to make sure this death was nothing different than it seemed, officials tell NBC4.