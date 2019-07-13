Northeast Columbus fatal stabbing suspect arrested in California, extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a 2018 stabbing in northeast Columbus that left one man dead is behind bars.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 38-year-old Mohamed Hussein Abdullahi was arrested in San Diego, California, and extradited to Columbus. Abdullahi is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Jemal Johnson.

Columbus Police officers found Johnson with several stab wounds on the 4400 block of Westerville Road just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2018. Johnson was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Abdullahi is charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning.