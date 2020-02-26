North Columbus bank robbed at knifepoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bank on North High Street was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the suspect entered the Key Bank on the 1700 block of North High Street Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money, then showed the teller a knife, police said.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, fleeing on foot toward 12th Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a white male between 20 and 23 years old, between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He is clean shaven with no visible scars, marks or tattoos. He was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.