Norman, the Clintonville dog with skin ‘like an apricot’ is Insta-famous

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Clintonville dog with 100 outfits has become Insta-famous after a canine clothier picked him up as a face of its brand.

Known on Instagram as @Norman_AHT, the American Hairless Terrier hates the cold, says his owner Jennifer VanSickle. She and her husband Michael chose Norman to settle an argument about getting a cat.

“My husband wanted a hairless cat, but I’m not a cat person and wanted to get a dog,” Jennifer said. “I found online there was a hairless dog. They are really good for people with allergies.”

When Norman was a six-month-old puppy, a dog clothing brand saw him on Instagram and reached out with a modeling deal: pictures in exchange for clothes. At the ripe old age of two, Norman has more than 100 outfits, including snow boots.

“He has to be dressed 24/7 right now,” said Jennifer. “He doesn’t have hair on his feet to protect him from salt. I trained him to walk in the boots and he’s comfortable in clothes.”

“In the winter he misses his clothes but in the summer he likes to be naked. He likes vests and the sun suits he wears in the summer. He has a couple hats, but he’s not a big fan.”

VanSickle has to be particularly careful with Norman’s skin in the summer because he can get a sunburn and also skin cancer. He has several outfits made of SPF-blocking material, which feels like women’s swimwear.

“I say he feels like baby skin, but someone said he feels like a warm apricot, and I think that’s an accurate description,” said VanSickle. “In the winter he grows tiny hairs like we have on our arms, but in the summer they go away.”

Although the breed is getting more popular, VanSickle warns that Norman requires more maintenance than people might expect, particularly in harsh weather — hot or cold.