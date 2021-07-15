Nordecke make banner for Kivlenieks for Saturday’s game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–MLS Columbus Crew fans create a special banner to display at this Saturday’s home soccer game.

Huddled around a huge sheet of plastic in front of the box office at Nationwide Arena, Crew fans worked on a banner for this Saturday’s soccer game to honor the late Columbus Blue Jackets player Matiss Kivlenieks.

The Nordecke typically will not reveal what a banner’s message or theme is until game time. This one however is different.

“We just wanted to do what we can while they are going through their grief,” said Brian Klein. “Obviously we grieved when Kurk left us and they’re grieving because of Kivy.”

Fans want to have it signed by Crew players and give it to the Blue Jackets.