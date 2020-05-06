Non-profits turn to Virtual 5k’s web story

In this March 2012 photo provided by Dr. Pamela Fisher shows a mixed-breed dog named Lili sits in her kennel at Summit County Animal Control in Akron, Ohio. Lili gave Dr. Pamela Fisher a look that she says convinced her to adopt her, who is now 4. Fisher was at the shelter installing an MP3 […]

Non-profits aren’t doing their normal fundraising events this year because of the pandemic but they still need to find a way to raise money. Some groups are getting creative and doing virtual 5K’s.

“We’re looking at a really down fundraiser year so we’re trying to be creative but respectful at the same time,” said Margot Sandler, a volunteer with Stop the Suffering. “We help a lot of rescue organizations save a lot of dogs so it’s really important to us that we continue to operate all of our programs.”

Stop the Suffering is a local foster-based rescue, who most importantly, transports dogs from Southern Ohio to different areas of the state.

The gas, vehicle maintenance and vet bills aren’t cheap. “We have such a demand for foster dogs but right now we have to balance it with our fundraising.”

While some dogs cost a couple hundred dollars, others like Redd who needed a leg amputated, cost thousands.

“It’s a huge range but we don’t make money on our adoption fees. Where we have money to save more dogs is by fundraising.”



Which is a tough job right now. One of their highest earning events is the annual 5k which brings in roughly $10,000 in a good year thanks to sponsors and large donations.

“We didn’t want to let that go because we know if we don’t do that we can’t responsibly save as many dogs.”

However, this year’s 5k will be much different. They’re doing it virtually, between May 9th and May 17. You have the option to either walk or run a own path and later submit your time online.

This year the rescue isn’t looking for sponsors but just runners. Each participant will pay $35 for a T-shirt with the logo of small businesses who have shown so much love to them even during a pandemic.

“The Cake Hound did an Easter fundraiser for us and donated over $700 so we are putting her logo on there. All paws retreat, they also did a fundraiser in March.”