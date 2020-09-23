Noble’s sister-in-law: “I don’t know what closure would look like”

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Tuesday’s announcement that dental records of a body found last week match those of a missing Westerville woman didn’t bring much closure to the woman’s family.

“Honestly, I don’t know that there is such a thing as closure,” said Dawn Noble, sister-in-law of Emily Noble, a 52-year-old Westerville woman who had been missing since May. “I don’t know what closure would look like.”

Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler announced Tuesday that the dental records of a body found on County Line Road match those of Emily Noble. Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death and a DNA test to confirm the body’s identity.

Over the past four months, friends and family have held vigils and searches with the hopes of finding Emily Noble. Tuesday’s announcement is something Dawn Noble along with other family and friends feared.

“We’re shocked, even though we realized it was probably her when they located the body last week,” said Dawn Noble. “That doesn’t make it any easier to accept in confirmation.”

Dawn’s known Emily since Emily was 14-years-old.

“She turned from a shy, introverted teenager into very outgoing,” Dawn Noble said. “She could take a person in a room and make them feel like they were the most important in the world to her.”

Dawn Noble does not want Emily to be forgotten. She said as police work, loved ones will wait and keep looking for answers.

“We have to be patient and wait for the outcome of the autopsy and the forensics because if she did meet with foul play, we want the person to be held accountable,” Dawn Noble said. “We’re not going to rest until we find out what happened.”

Chandler said there is no timeline for when the autopsy report will be completed.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware County seeking to remove Emily Noble’s husband as her power of attorney, a Westerville Police detective confirmed that Noble’s husband is being investigated as a party to her disappearance, according to court records included in the filing.