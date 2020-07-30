No spectators at 2020 Little Brown Jug

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — This year’s Little Brown Jug will not have spectators in the stands following the governor’s new fair directive.

It was announced Wednesday, that the 75th Little Brown Jug, scheduled for September 24, won’t have fans in the stands in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s county fair directive.

“It is a disappointing day for us. We have been working diligently with the Delaware County Health Department and we felt we could put on a safe event on a smaller scale,” said Tom Wright, director of racing and president of the Delaware County Agricultural Society Board. “We respect the directive and will do our part to make sure we have a safe event for all.”

The Delaware County Fair will conduct only a Junior Fair this year.

Fans will be able to watch and wager on the 2020 Grand Circuit Meet and the Little Brown Jug through its simulcast network.