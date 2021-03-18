No injuries reported after shots fired at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men say a someone shot at them during an argument at the Easton Town Center. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the Easton Town Center on reports of shots fired on mall property.  

Two men told officers they had gotten into a verbal altercation with another person, when that person fired a gun at them. Neither was injured in the shooting. 

The suspect then drove away in a silver Dodge Charger.  

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

