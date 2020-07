PLAIN CITY, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a church in Plain City.

According to dispatchers a fire was reported at the Big Darby Baptist Church at about 4:45am, Thursday.

Shortly after arriving on scene, firefighters escalated the fire to a second alarm response.

No injuries were reported but the church suffered significant damage.

Roads in the area are closed while firefighters remain on scene.