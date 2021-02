GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Gahanna police cruiser, closed I-270 southbound early Tuesday morning.

According to the Gahanna Police Department, about five cars were involved in the crash, including one of their cruisers.

UPDATE: 270 SB between Hamilton Rd and E Broad St has REOPENED https://t.co/KLGBmv2eU0 — Andrea Henderson (@AndreaNBC4) February 23, 2021

No injuries were reported but I-270SB was closed in the area for nearly an hour. It has since reopened.