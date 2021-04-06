No injuries after suspect, Franklin Co. deputies exchange gunfire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio BCI has been called in to investigate after a suspect and Franklin County deputies exchanged gunfire overnight.  

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:50 a.m., Tuesday, deputies received a call of a man climbing fire escapes and looking into windows at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Hilton Avenue.  

As the deputies were patrolling the area on foot, they found a man parked in a vehicle.  

Deputies say they returned gunfire after the suspect began shooting at them. 

The suspect was taken into custody unharmed.  

The shooting remains under investigation.

