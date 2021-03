COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A small plane made an emergency landing at John Glenn International Airport after a nose gear issue Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the airport, a Pilatus PC-12 with four people aboard made the emergency landing around 9 a.m., after the issue. No one was injured.

However, the landing caused the plane’s propeller to strike the runway. As a result, the airport’s south runway has been closed, but the north runway has been opened to continue operations.