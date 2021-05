BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at Buckeye Lake Winery.

Around 1 a.m., Friday, firefighters were called to Buckeye Lake Winery on the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.