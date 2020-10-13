No decision reached on parole for minister convicted for child rape

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The parole hearing for a former minister convicted for child rape has ended, but there is no word yet on if he’ll be released from prison.

The Central Office Board Review will conduct a full review of William Wasmus’ case and it could be a few weeks before a decision is reached.

No recommendations were issued Tuesday.

Wasmus, a former minister from Grove City, was sentenced to 220 years in prison after it was found he had sexually abused and videotaped children for more than five years.