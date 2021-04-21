No appointment needed Wednesday at Columbus mass vaccine clinic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People needing a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it in Columbus without an appointment on Wednesday.

Columbus Public Health says their drive-thru clinic at the Celeste Center is offering the first dose of Pfizer vaccine to anyone who has yet to be vaccinated.

The drive-thru clinic will last from from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and no appointment is necessary.

Who: People aged 16 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine

What: Pfizer vaccine drive-thru clinic, no appointment needed

Where: The Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus

When: Wednesday, April 21, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found at Columbus.gov/c19vax.