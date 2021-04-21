No appointment needed Wednesday at Columbus mass vaccine clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People needing a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it in Columbus without an appointment on Wednesday.

Columbus Public Health says their drive-thru clinic at the Celeste Center is offering the first dose of Pfizer vaccine to anyone who has yet to be vaccinated.

The drive-thru clinic will last from from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and no appointment is necessary.

Who: People aged 16 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine

What: Pfizer vaccine drive-thru clinic, no appointment needed

Where: The Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus

When: Wednesday, April 21, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found at Columbus.gov/c19vax.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss