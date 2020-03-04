No additional potential COVID-19 coronavirus cases being monitored in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released updated numbers Wednesday regarding COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

According to ODH, there are still no confirmed cases in the state. One person remains under investigation. There are 212 people under public health supervision.

Those numbers remain unchanged from Tuesday when ODH began issuing daily updates.

Nationally, 80 cases of the disease have been confirmed with nine deaths.

Government and health officials announced Tuesday that the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival will go on as scheduled, but due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, spectators are barred from the event and the trade show is canceled.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a joint press conference Tuesday announcing the change. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the press conference via telephone.

Columbus Public Health will be monitoring more than 22,000 athletes as they arrive for the competitions.