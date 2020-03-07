Nineteen arrested in Circleville drug bust

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nineteen people were arrested Friday after a drug bust in Circleville.
According to the Circleville Police Department, the department, the Circleville Probation office, and the Fairfield-Athens-Logan-Circleville Major Crimes Unite conducted a narcotics operation in Circleville.
During the operation, police said they were involved in a high-speed pursuit, recovered a firearm, and served a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Faye Avenue.
Police said they seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, suboxone, digital scales, several glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, syringes used for injecting narcotics, and many cell phones.
In total, 19 people ranging in age from 19 to 70 were arrested in connection with the operation:
- Joshua Williams, 24, of Circleville, charged with Felony Failure to Comply, Reckless Operation, Failure to Control and Felony Violation of Probation.
- Troy Newman, 20, of Circleville, charged with Felony 4 Possession of Methamphetamine and Violation of Probation.
- Hailey Brammer, 19, of Circleville, charged with Felony 4 Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Kylea Unger-Williams, 19, of Circleville, charged with Violation of a Court Order.
- Jason Massiatte, 40, of Bexley, charged with Felony 4 Possession of Heroin.
- David Greer, 57, of Chillicothe, charged with Felony 3 Weapons Under Disability, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 4 Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.
- Robby Hill Sr., 47, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Brandon Hill, 23, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Randi Keaton, 36, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- James Ramey, 33, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Philip Peters, 39, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Whitney Ackley, 24, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Johnny Palmer, 39, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Matthew Jones, 41, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Raymona Kneice, 28, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Tonya Davis, 42, of South Bloomingville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Charles Rhodes, 70, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Joshua Higginbotham, 46, of Circleville, charged with Felony 3 Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony 3 Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony 5 Permitting Drug Abuse.
- Bryce Sparks, 20, of Circleville, charged with Trespassing.