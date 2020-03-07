Nineteen arrested in Circleville drug bust

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nineteen people were arrested Friday after a drug bust in Circleville.

According to the Circleville Police Department, the department, the Circleville Probation office, and the Fairfield-Athens-Logan-Circleville Major Crimes Unite conducted a narcotics operation in Circleville.

During the operation, police said they were involved in a high-speed pursuit, recovered a firearm, and served a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Faye Avenue.

Police said they seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, suboxone, digital scales, several glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, syringes used for injecting narcotics, and many cell phones.

In total, 19 people ranging in age from 19 to 70 were arrested in connection with the operation: