Nine people, including three OSU students, charged in Chitt Fest destruction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified nine people charged in connection with Chitt Fest last month.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, seven people have been charged with riot and related offenses. Two have been charged with receiving stolen property and criminal damaging.

The nine people charged and the charges they face are:

Alexander Berman, 20, from Columbus, charged with riot, criminal damaging or endangering, and criminal mischief

Ahmed Darwich, 21, from Wadsworth, Ohio, charged with riot and criminal damaging or endangering

Jackson Podraza, 19, from Westerville, charged with riot and criminal damaging or endangering

Austin Dugger, 22, from Grove City, charged with criminal damaging or endangering

Donte Eldredge, 21, from Powell, charged with riot, criminal damaging or endangering, and criminal mischief

Emma Franks, 18, from Great Falls, Virginia, charged with receiving stolen property

Gabriel Glenn, 21, from Columbus, charged with riot and criminal mischief

Otman Qatifachi, 19, from Hilliard, charged with riot and criminal damaging or endangering

Brandon Soung, 18, from Columbus, charged with riot and criminal damaging or endangering

Berman, Darwich, and Podraza are Ohio State University students, according to the university website.

All charges are misdemeanors.

The arrests come after hundreds of people, including OSU students, filled Chittenden Avenue in late April, for a block party known as Chitt Fest, near the Ohio State University campus.

Police said the crowd flipped over seven vehicles in total and caused widespread damage, including broken windows and piles of trash.

The suspects have court dates scheduled for next month.