COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dress up is encouraged as Columbus’ Nina West takes over as teacher Tuesday afternoon.

Nina will host and star in “Homeschool with Nina,” a special, family-friendly half hour show where people can sing along to songs from Nina’s hit children’s album “Drag Is Magic.”

On the Facebook event page, Nina says: “yes, requests will be taken! DRESS UP is encouraged! Come as your favorite pirate, princess, doctor, or queen!”

STAGEIT.COM will host the event from 3-3:45 p.m.