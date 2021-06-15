Nightbirde opens up about her battle with metastatic breast cancer, becoming ‘AGT’ sensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One week ago Jane Marczewski became an overnight sensation with her tearjerking performance on ‘America’s Got Talent.”

The 30-year-old from Zanesville, Ohio, is battling her third bout of cancer. She believe she is still alive to be a gift to others.

“I can’t tell people what will happen,” she told Brad Johansen as they sat talking in a friend’s house near where she attended high school. “But I can tell people what is possible, I can show people what is possible.”

“It’s okay, it’s okay

it’s okay, it’s okay

If you’re lost

We’re all a little lost

and it’s all right,” Nightbirde sings from the AGT stage airing last Tuesday.



All 85 pounds of Jane Marczewski, turned into Nightbirde that night.

“I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017, with breast cancer.”



It would be the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses.



“And what do doctors say about metastatic breast cancer?” I asked, Jane.

“It’s incurable it may ebb and flow through your life maybe but at the end of the day you’ll die.”



In 2019, they gave her 3-6 months to live.



“Soon after that 3-6 month diagnosis my husband informed me he no longer wanted to be married,” she recalls of the recent split.



She headed west.



“I moved to California in the summertime,” she sings of the moves.



“You can lie to yourself and say you’re fine.”



“I changed my name thinking that it would change my mind,” the song continues.

“You can go down those dark roads and stay there because it’s so tragic,” she said.



“I thought that all my problems they would stay behind,” her song echoes.



“Or you can go down those dark roads and come back. The third is hardest but it’s never without reward.”



In three straight nightly dreams, Jane says she saw birds at her window, singing, at night.



“It felt so poetic that these birds were singing as if it were morning, and yet there were no sign of it yet.. and that’s what I want to embody.”



Bald and too weak to stand she sent an audition tape to AGT.

“It’s ok is something I’ve been saying to myself through the whole situation.”



Then another, and another, the last one a cover of ‘Don’t Stop Believing.’



“If something so impossibly catastrophic, unimaginably awful can happen, then doesn’t it mean that something unimaginably beautiful and impossibly redemptive can happen?” Jane insists.



“Oh, dang, oh, my,

now I can’t hide

Said I knew myself but I guess I lied,” her life in song continues.



“When you walked out on that stage did you know something amazing was going to happen?” I wondered.

“I didn’t know.. I thought maybe,” she smiles about the slight pause before the crowd at AGT erupted in a standing ovation.



“It’s not about me. I want to be a whole person on my own so I don’t need all these people to like me in order to feel complete, and that wasn’t always the case.”



Don’t misunderstand. All this attention, she loves it: #1 on iTunes, four songs in the top 100 before the week was out. Music for the imperfect.

“If you listen for it and look for it, you’ll see Jesus all over it, you’ll find it there, but I’m not just writing music for people that believe the way I believe, I think that’s ridiculous.”



“Do you think about death?” I asked.

“Yeah, yeah I’m not afraid of if. I’m ready to die whenever it’s time for me to die”



She’s gained 20 pounds since April staying with her family that has picked her up after ever fall.



“This is my seven dots,” as she points to the tattoo on her right forearm. “There is a verse in the bible that says a righteous person fall seven times and gets back up again.”



“Are you bitter?” I wondered.

“No and that’s the miracle part, I shouldn’t be here breathing.”



Or singing a song that makes it seem like anything’s possible.



“The note that I’ve been given to sing in the orchestra of life is short and insignificant truly, but I want to sing it well, I want to sing it well.”



