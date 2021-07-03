Nice start to the holiday weekend ahead of warmer temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear sky, seasonally cool, low 57

Today: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 65

Independence Day: Few clouds, stray pm pop-up, high 89

Monday: Isolated PM pop-ups, high 92

Tuesday: Few clouds, scattered pm pop-ups, high 93

Wednesday: Chance showers & storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a nice start to the holiday weekend ahead of much warmer temperatures and some pop-up thunderstorms.

As high pressure settles in to the west today, it’ll help keep around sunshine and low humidity. Temperature wise, we’ll stay comfortable as we rise from the 50s this morning back up to the lower 80s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a few more clouds build in tonight and stay under a partly cloudy sky. Early morning lows will be a touch warmer than today, but right around normal for this time of year, and fall down to the mid 60s.

Heat and humidity will start to rise Sunday through the start of the workweek. Sunday, Monday & Tuesday will be far from washouts, but will all include a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms bubbling up. Despite the chance for a few afternoon and early evening rumbles, these should clear in time for any fireworks displays.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a front will move through the area and bring a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms, followed by a more seasonal end to the week and start to the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz