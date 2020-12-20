NHL and NHLPA: 2020-21 season is happening, begins Jan. 13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League announced that their season will begin on Jan. 13, 2021 and will end on May 8.

The two groups came to an agreement, Sunday afternoon.

OH WE BACK 🏒



The NHL/NHLPA have announced an agreement to play a 56-game regular season schedule!https://t.co/deFvFkHuSG — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 20, 2020

“The Players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and Players alike,” said Don Fehr, NHLPA Executive Director. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”

WOOHOO HOCKEY IS COMING!!!

NHL and NHLPA have agreed to a 2021 season of 56 games beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) December 20, 2020

According to both associations, the Stanley Cup Playoffs would feature 16 teams in the traditional best-of-seven, four-round format and conclude around mid-July with the plan of returning to a “normal” hockey calendar for the 2021-22 season.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the Return to Play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly Executive Director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our League back on the ice.”

The NHL and NHLPA said they will be releasing updated health and safety protocols along with transition rules, the critical dates calendar, and the 2020-21 schedule soon.