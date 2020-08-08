Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WCMH-TV/NBC4 donate $25,000 to the African American Male Wellness Agency of Columbus, Ohio

IRVING, TX and COLUMBUS, OH (Aug. 8, 2020) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $25,000 to the African American Male Wellness Agency, on behalf of WCMH-TV/NBC4, the Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., television station serving the Columbus, OH, area (DMA #34). The donation will support the Columbus chapter’s “African American Male Wellness Walk,” taking place on Saturday, August 8.

The African American Male Wellness Agency’s mission is to promote awareness among Black men and their families regarding the increased risk they face for such preventable diseases as diabetes, asthma, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and high blood pressure. With events year-round focusing on mental wellness, financial wellness, the state of health wellness of African American Males, the organization conducts health screenings, educational seminars, children’s walks, community outreach, fitness sessions and medical follow-up. Each year culminates with the Agency’s “Wellness Walk,” a five-kilometer walk that serves to educate the community about health issues, provide free health screenings, and raise funds for the organization. In 2019, more than 30,000 people took part in the “Wellness Walk.”

This year, the Agency is introducing “The Freedom Walk”, an initiative to end racial and health inequities in the Columbus area. NBC4 is proud to sponsor this event and is promoting it on-air, on-line, and through its social media platforms. The wellness initiative has a MASC up campaign (Make A Safer Community) to slow the spread of the Coronavirus and has provided, with community partners, over 50,000 kits containing hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and basic items to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Columbus.

“Promoting wellness efforts and health education among Black men in Columbus is critically important, especially because so many of these conditions are preventable or manageable with proper treatment,” said Ken Freedman, Vice President and General Manager of NBC4. “We believe very strongly in the mission of the African American Wellness Agency and we are proud to support all of its efforts. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar in 114 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WCMH-TV/NBC4, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

Commenting on the donation, John Gregory, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the African American Male Wellness Agency, said, “This donation from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and NBC4 allows us to continue to save Black Men’s Lives. This donation will be instrumental in providing free health screenings, mental health workshops and information to help eliminate health disparities in our community. Thank you to the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and NBC4 for this very generous donation.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

