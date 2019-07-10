Newly renovated SkyGlider inspected ahead of Ohio State Fair

Ohio Agriculture Director Dorothy Polanda joined ride inspectors at the state fairgrounds Wednesday morning to look over the newly renovated SkyGlider.

Polanda said changes to the ride include all new fencing, a back up braking system and a new seats and canopies. “They are molded and they are constructed in such a way that all parts that need to be inspected are obvious and not enclosed,” Pelanda said.

The changes were recommended by the ride manufacturer prior to last year’s state fair. But the letter recommending the changes was addressed to a state fair employee and did not come to the attention of ride inspectors or state agriculture officials until March of this year.

The letter warned of possible corrosion on the SkyGlider ride and was sent to a state fair official a few months after the FireBall ride tragedy in 2017. The failure that caused the FireBall ride to break apart was traced to internal corrosion on a gondola support. One man was killed and seven others injured.

Pelanda said she will shut down rides if inspectors are unable to examine interior parts that are considered integral to the ride. “If there’s a part of the ride that relates to the actual operation of the ride and my inspectors cannot see it with the naked eye and we believe that its integral to the rides operation, I have no problem shutting a ride down if my inspectors have the least concern about the inability to inspect that ride properly.”

Pelanda said the state has implemented some other changes in the inspection process. “The operator must answer three questions: Since the time of our last inspection have you made any changes to this ride. Second question – have you received any letters or bulletins from the manufacturer concerning this ride. And finally, has anyone other than our department inspected this ride since the last time we were here.”

Pelanda said if the answer to any of those questions is yes, the inspection process will stop until additional details are gathered. “We’re going to be very proactive about safety,” Pelanda said. “We’re going to have a more direct connection with the manufacturers and we’re going to take suggestions to heed as we’ve done here.”