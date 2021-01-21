Newly-released body camera video shows former officer after shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A newly-released body camera video shows former Columbus police officer Adam Coy’s reactions after shooting and killing Andre’ Hill in December.

Coy shot and killed 47-year-old Andre’ Maurice Hill while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on December 22. A caller reported seeing a vehicle parked on the street outside his home that was being turned on and off.

Thursday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation released the final unredacted set of body camera videos from officers who responded. Videos have been released several at a time in the weeks since the shooting.

One of the latest videos shows the unredacted perspective of Officer Jared Barsotti. Barsotti served as ‘officer support’ for Coy in the minutes after the shooting. CPD previously released Barsotti’s camera footage, but blurred the face of Officer Coy.

He helps Coy get a drink of water, before escorting him down the street, away from the home where Hill was on the ground dying.

In the video, Coy is heard to say “Trying to figure out what I missed.”

“We’ll take care of that, I promise you,” said Barsotti. “We don’t gotta say anything about this right this second.

The Columbus Division of Police terminated Coy on December 28 after a hearing with Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Pettus said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting continues.