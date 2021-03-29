Newly eligible Ohioans get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans 16 years of age and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility for the younger age group opened Monday under Phase 2D of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“I think this is a great day for public health and, most importantly, a great day for everyone who lives in Ohio that now everyone 16 years of age and up is eligible to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health Commissioner.

Roberts stressed the importance of everyone who is now eligible getting vaccinated.

“It’s important that everyone, even if you’re under 40, get vaccinated,” she said. “The more people we get vaccinated, the faster we can get to the other side of this pandemic.”

Columbus Public Health is managing the vaccination site at the Celeste Center, with support from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

On Monday, several newly eligible residents received their first dose of the vaccine.

“I think it’s important for everyone to be vaccinated, and I just wanted to do my part,” said Rachel Henricksen, of Columbus.

Roberts said the vaccination site at the Celeste Center is open six days a week, and CPH is currently offering 2,000 vaccines per day. She said that figure will increase to 2,500 per day on Thursday, with the goal of getting as close to 3,000, as possible.

To view the state of Ohio’s scheduling portal for vaccines, click here.