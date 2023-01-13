A firefighters crawls through a blown-out window at a house fire in Newark, Ohio. (Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual aid crews stopped the flames from jumping to other buildings.

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from blown-out windows and the two-story yellow house charred nearly black.

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)

(Courtesy Photo/Newark Division of Fire)