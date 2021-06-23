Woman killed in Newark motorcycle crash

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a woman man was killed in a motorcycle crash, Tuesday in Newark.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 9 p.m., several motorcyclists were driving in the area of Thornwood Lane, when one of them began having difficulties and slowed down before being struck by another motorcycle.

The driver and the passenger on the second motorcycle where both ejected during the crash. The passenger, Morgan Dingess-Napper,19 of Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say several witnesses and a potential suspect left the scene before talking to law enforcement.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Dingess-Napper was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.