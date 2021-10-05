NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman in Newark has been indicted on charges related to a baby’s death.

Court documents show that on July 2, 911 dispatchers received a call of a 3-month-old child not breathing.

The baby was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Court documents state that the baby died from traumatic injury due to an acceleration/deceleration of the head, and allege he was in the care of his new caretaker, Serenity Gaa, at the time.

According to the court documents, Gaa admitted to bouncing the child aggressively because he wouldn’t stop crying.

Gaa is scheduled to be arraigned, Oct. 19.