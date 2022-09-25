NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two corrections officers and five inmates are being treated after being exposed to fentanyl at the Licking County Jail.

According to a post made Sunday to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the seven people exposed to the drug should be released soon. Two of the inmates suffered a severe reaction, the sheriff’s office said.

The exposure happened in one of the jail’s modules, and that area is being decontaminated. All other inmates in that section have been isolated, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office detectives and drug task force agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.