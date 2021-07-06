Two men arrested in 4th of July drive-by shooting in Newark

Newark

Dwangelo Demons, left, and Javion E. E. Demons

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on the 4th of July in Newark.

According to the Newark Division of Police, Dwamgelo Demons, 26, and Javion E. E. Demons, 24, were taken into custody without incident Monday.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. near South 5th Street and National Drive.

Officers at the scene allegedly found evidence of multiple shots being fired at a group of adults and children. Two of the children suffered minor injuries for broken glass. No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

Police said they determined at least 18 shots were fired during the incident, hitting two homes and two cars.

Police said an altercation earlier in the day led to the shooting.

Both men will be charged with felonious assault, firing into a habitation, and any other appropriated charges, police said.

