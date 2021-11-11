NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an ambulance that left several people injured.

According to the Madison Township Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., Wednesday, one of their ambulances was traveling along S.R. 16, near Newark, when it was hit head on by a truck.

The chief says a paramedic on board was flown to Grant Medical Center with a head injury. The other two crew members of the ambulance were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was also flown to Grant Medical Center.

The victims’ condition are not known at this time. The crash remains under investigation.