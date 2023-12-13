MARY ANN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A truck driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mary Ann Township, Licking County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on State Route 79 just north of Newark.

A 1999 Kenworth truck hauling a dump trailer was driving south on SR-79 while a 1995 Chevrolet G20 van was driving north. According to OSHP, the truck crossed the center line while making a turn, hitting the van head-on. The truck then overturned and hit the guardrail.

The driver of the truck, Jerry L. Hull, 75, of Utica, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a 38-year-old Warsaw man, was taken to Genesis Hospital with serious injuries.

The state patrol is investigating the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Hanover Township Fire/EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.