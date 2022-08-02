NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County.

According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. Investigators were called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene, and aid from the Columbus Bomb Squad has been requested.

The Mary Ann Township fire department took to social media to refute reports that a bomb device was found at its station, saying the device was found at a neighboring location and that the fire department was being used as a staging area.

No further information has been released.