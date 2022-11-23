NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A Newark woman is in critical condition after a large fire destroyed a home early Wednesday morning.

A woman was rescued from a Newark house fire (Courtesy/Newark Fire Department)

A woman was rescued from a Newark house fire (Courtesy/Newark Fire Department)

A woman was rescued from a Newark house fire (Courtesy/Newark Fire Department)

At 5:53 a.m., the Newark Division of Fire said it responded to a residence on fire in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. When firefighters got there, a man was standing outside in the front yard while thick smoke was already prevalent throughout the home.

Firefighters heard a woman screaming inside the home before rescue units entered the building. NDF said they found the woman on the first floor, but she soon became unconscious. After life-saving measures, a helicopter took her to a trauma center in Columbus, where she remains in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the fire department does not know if the home had functioning smoke detectors. The incident remains under investigation.