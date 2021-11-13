NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Jenae McNichols, a 16-year-old Lakewood High School student who died in May of 2013, saved three lives through organ donation, giving the gift of sight to two and healing another through tissue donation.

When her family learned Jenae’s cornea donations gave sight to two people in California, which was on her bucket list to visit, they reached out to correspond and meet with the recipients.

On Friday night, in front of Jenae’s high school, a floragraph of Jenae was unveiled to the public, which will be placed on a Donate Life float in the Rose Parade.

The family will travel to Pasadena in late December to attend the Rose Parade.