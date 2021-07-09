Newark Police put an end to suspects’ alleged robbery spree

Newark

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

NEWARK (WCMH) — Newark Police have arrested and charged four suspects believed to have committed robberies on July 3rd and 4th.

Police say the first happened at W. Main and 11th streets, where a man was assaulted and robbed. The second occurred in the area of Miller Street, where the suspects allegedly stole a motorcycle after chasing and threatening the victim.

Police say video surveillance and witness interviews helped them identify the men they believe are responsible.

The following men, all from Newark, have been charged with robbery and were taken the Licking County Justice Center.

  • Dutch W.R. Elliott, 19
  • Josh McDonald Jr., 18
  • Blake A. McKee, 23
  • Colton C. Elliott, 21

The cases have been forwarded to the county prosecutor who may file additional charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: July 9, 2021

E. 26th Avenue shooting sends teen to the hospital in serious condition

Parents present critical race theory concerns during public comment at local school board meeting

Gunshot victim goes to Nationwide Children's Hospital, reports shooting

Columbus to resume utility shutoffs

Home title theft

More Local News