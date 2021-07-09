Newark Police put an end to suspects’ alleged robbery spree

NEWARK (WCMH) — Newark Police have arrested and charged four suspects believed to have committed robberies on July 3rd and 4th.

Police say the first happened at W. Main and 11th streets, where a man was assaulted and robbed. The second occurred in the area of Miller Street, where the suspects allegedly stole a motorcycle after chasing and threatening the victim.

Police say video surveillance and witness interviews helped them identify the men they believe are responsible.

The following men, all from Newark, have been charged with robbery and were taken the Licking County Justice Center.

Dutch W.R. Elliott, 19

Josh McDonald Jr., 18

Blake A. McKee, 23

Colton C. Elliott, 21

The cases have been forwarded to the county prosecutor who may file additional charges.